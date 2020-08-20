Join or Sign In

Copper & Fiber Calculator for Android

By Appelley Free

Developer's Description

By Appelley

Copper & Fiber Calculator is a must have tool for telecommunications technicians. Enter your cable pair number and get your pair color, pair binder and pair super binder colors. Reverse lookup allows you to input your cable pair color, pair binder, and super binder to get your pair number. For a cable that does not start at 1, simply set your starting pair number and then get your correct pair color, binder color, and super binder color.

Optical fiber is the new technology taking over the industry. With the Copper & Fiber Calculator you can also lookup optical fibers. Enter your fiber number to get your fiber color and fiber tube with tube number. A fiber reverse lookup option is also provided that allows you to input your fiber color and tube color and returns your fiber number and tube number.

Copper & Fiber Calculator features:

Instant results.

Translate standard copper cable count up to 6000 max count.

Reverse lookup copper pairs count up to 6000 max count.

Reverse lookup allows you to set your cable count beginning pair number.

A copper pair color code chart.

Translate standard fiber tube and color for counts up to 1,008.

Fiber reverse lookup pair count up to 144 fibers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
