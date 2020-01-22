Copilot is a beautifully designed personal finance app that will transform the way you see your money. For a limited time, we're offering Copilot for just $2.99 a month plus a free trial.

What our users are saying:

"Copilot is the best money tracking + budgeting I've ever used"

"This is the first app that's actually worked and makes me excited to get in here multiple times a day"

"This app is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING"

Please note: Capital One is currently not supported, but we're working on it!

The future of personal finance.

Copilot uses machine learning to deliver powerful, hyper-personalized insights that help you effortlessly understand and manage how you spend, save, and invest your money. Transactions are organized automatically so theyre as easy to search, sort, and filter as your email inbox. The app uses crowdsourced feedback and machine learning to continuously improve the experience for everyone who uses it.

All your accounts, in one place.

Copilot keeps track of all your bank, credit, and investment accounts so you dont have to just link them once and well take care of the rest. Youll receive daily and monthly account summaries for peace of mind and get notified if anything needs your attention.

Tailor-made budgets without the headache.

Copilot creates realistic budgets for you based on your actual spending habits and expenses to help keep your spending on track. Recurring bills and subscriptions are automatically included in your budgets, so theres never any guesswork or end-of-month surprises. Our smart budgeting system allows for flexibility that no other apps provide from creating shared budgets across multiple categories to excluding work-related expenses so they dont affect your personal spending budgets.

With Copilot, youre in the drivers seat.

Choose exactly which notifications you want to receive. Create custom budget categories and name them whatever you want (emojis included). Switch from light to dark mode. The app is designed to adapt to your behavior and preferences over time, and any adjustments you want to make are a simple swipe or tap away.

Private and safe, like it should be.

Copilot protects your information with bank-level security and has read-only access from your financial institutions. We treat your personal data like wed want ours to be treated, which means never selling or sharing it with third parties. Ever.

Fair and transparent pricing.

For a limited time, were offering Copilot for just $2.99 per month. That allows us to provide a personalized and secure experience and gives you full, unlimited access to the app no hidden fees, gated features, or ads.

Copilot currently works with US financial institutions only.

Learn more at https://www.copilot.money

Terms of Service: https://www.copilot.money/terms_of_service

Privacy Policy: https://www.copilot.money/privacy_policy