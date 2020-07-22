If you belong to The Al Copeland Family of Restaurants Lagniappe Club or want to learn about earning rewards for dining out, you will love this app!

Download it today for free and youll be able to:

Register your card and begin earning rewards today.

Find a Copeland's or Cheesecake Bistro thats closest to your location.

Check out our menu.

View your member account balance and your rewards.

Check in to let us know youve arrived and get points for visits.

Get notifications from us announcing new menu items,

special events, and more!