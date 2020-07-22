Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Copeland's Lagniappe Club for Android

By Paytronix Systems Free

Developer's Description

By Paytronix Systems

If you belong to The Al Copeland Family of Restaurants Lagniappe Club or want to learn about earning rewards for dining out, you will love this app!

Download it today for free and youll be able to:

Register your card and begin earning rewards today.

Find a Copeland's or Cheesecake Bistro thats closest to your location.

Check out our menu.

View your member account balance and your rewards.

Check in to let us know youve arrived and get points for visits.

Get notifications from us announcing new menu items,

special events, and more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 17.28.2017091901

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 17.28.2017091901

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now