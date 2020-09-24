The Best Soccer app for the Copa America 2019 with extensive information of the teams and Live results.

The App Contains:

*The Playing Schedule

*Player information(Photo)

*Results

*Create your T-Shirt with name and number

*Lineups

*Goals

*Group Results

*Match Statistics

*Follow your favorites Team

*Topscorer

*Create Lineups of your Team Favorite

*Stadium and Venue map

*Push Notifications

this is Unofficial App.All pictures & logo copyright to their respective owner(s). This App does not claim ownership of any of the pictures or logo displayed on this app unless stated otherwise. This app does not knowingly intend or attempt to offend or violate any copyright or intellectual property rights of any entity. Some images or logo used on this app are taken from the web and believed to be in the public domain. In addition, to the best of this app knowledge, all content, images, photos, logo,name, etc., if any, are being used in compliance with the Fair Use Doctrine (Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. 107.)