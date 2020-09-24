Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Copa America 2020 - Argentina & Colombia for Android

By ARPhone Free

Developer's Description

By ARPhone

The Best Soccer app for the Copa America 2019 with extensive information of the teams and Live results.

The App Contains:

*The Playing Schedule

*Player information(Photo)

*Results

*Create your T-Shirt with name and number

*Lineups

*Goals

*Group Results

*Match Statistics

*Follow your favorites Team

*Topscorer

*Create Lineups of your Team Favorite

*Stadium and Venue map

*Push Notifications

this is Unofficial App.All pictures & logo copyright to their respective owner(s). This App does not claim ownership of any of the pictures or logo displayed on this app unless stated otherwise. This app does not knowingly intend or attempt to offend or violate any copyright or intellectual property rights of any entity. Some images or logo used on this app are taken from the web and believed to be in the public domain. In addition, to the best of this app knowledge, all content, images, photos, logo,name, etc., if any, are being used in compliance with the Fair Use Doctrine (Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. 107.)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now