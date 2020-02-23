X

Cool Ringtones: Pop Music Tones For Calls & Alerts for Android

By Lucky 360 Free

Developer's Description

By Lucky 360

Do you want new ringtones or ringtone remix? Cool Ringtones is the best app for you. It is the collection of multi-themed and popular ringtones for Android mobiles. More than 1000 hot and latest ringtones are handpicked for your choice. You can set them as your ringtone, messages, reminders and notifications.

Uniqueness & Diversity:

Pop Music: Indie pop, rock pop, k pop, trap pop, hip hop, future bass, R&B and etc.

Vaporwave Music: electronic, synthwave, chillwave, hypnagogic pop, etc.

Meme sound: evil morty theme, emoji laugh, pewdiepie wow, pikachu scream, etc.

Old bells: antique telephone, classic nokia, church bell, door bell, etc.

Holiday music: Xmas song, Halloween horror sound, new year music, etc.

Retro cartoon song, classic anime opening/ ending and etc.

Features:

- Also set as alarm, notification, reminder and alert.

- Own more than 1000 cool ringtones for all ages

- Easily finding the hottest ringtones on top download, new ringtones and search trend

- Download ringtones to re-listening without internet

- You can request a new ringtone

- Fast app with low memory and easily to use

