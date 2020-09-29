Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Cool 103.5 | The Lakes Greatest Hits for Android

By Hubbard Radio Free

Developer's Description

By Hubbard Radio

Listen at work, at the gym, on the road, or wherever else you are in the world. With the new Cool 103.5 app you can create a profile to like songs and favorite artists. We also keep track of your total listening time and offer sweet prizes and rewards for listening. Kind of like frequent flyer miles you will now be able to earn great prizes for all the time you spend with us - as if the great music wasnt enough. Also, your profile that you use to listen on cool1035.com is the same as whats in the app.

Check out the alarm clock as well to wake up to Cool 103.5.

Feature list:

Log-in/Registration

Personalized profile

Song pages

Artist pages

Rewards

Notifications

Alarm Clock

Social Links

*This app is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.*

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now