CookieGuy's game CookieGuy.io is the most addictive game and one of the best .io games!

A brand new .io game. CookieGuy.io is a Tap to play easy and relaxing hypercasual arcade game which is full of puzzles and fun gameplay!

CookieGuy tries to rescue CookieGirl by making his way through tricky traps, puzzles, doors, etc. to defeat all the evil bosses in order to save CookieGirl. Unlock different biomes and levels by collecting the stars! Use your own strategy to solve the puzzle and overcome the obstacles! Push buttons to open the door, destroy the barrels, use the boxes in a smart way, strive through the wind and be aware of the traps! Don't get caught! Rescue the Cookie!

Features:

-150 Levels and more coming soon!

-Different Biomes

-Epic Boss Battles

-Exciting Puzzles

-Tricky Traps

-Reverse Gravity

-40+ Unique Skins

-Cookie Assist

-Relaxing sound

-Tap to play

-Free to play

COMPANY COMMUNITY:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cookieguyio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cookieguyio