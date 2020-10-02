Cookie Blast is a sweet match 3 puzzle game. Help the cookie smash collect delicious cake in the best NEW match-3 puzzle adventure! Thousands of puzzle levels filled with candies and cake carefully well crafted. The cookie blast are a team of more cute, fun-loving monsters, each the champion of one of the essential tastes. Together, they are the Defenders of Deliciousness!

Enter the juicy adventure and travel through sweet house of cookie smash. Match and blast three or more of the same cookies to clear the levels! Make the most delicious combinations and get through challenging levels filled with candy! Blast cookies together and match the rarest treats and share with your friends. More treats are in cookie blast for you to discover in this juicy land! You would addictive in this candy treat, such as Jam, honey, sweet and biscuits treasure trove of tasty treats!

Can YOU help the Cookie Smash save their cookie and friends?

Cookie Blast features

- Completely FREE to play

- Addictive match 3 gameplay

- Colorful and delicious cookies.

- Splendid animations, Beautifully vivid HD graphics

- Any time and anywhere with no WIFI

- Collect the Black or white kittens, also bees and ice can help you pass levels easily!

- Be careful with barriers: Five layers dessert, Ice layers, Biscuits stick,Honey pot, etc.

- Bursting with fresh, sustainable, house-made, cake-to-table FUN!

Go ahead and play with your cookies! Download Cookie Blast for FREE! Have Fun!

Easy Get Started this sweet journey . Match 3 or more of the same cookies to make the treat into sweet tooth!