Childhood is simple. Until it isnt. When things get complicated, Cook Childrens is here to help. In fact, weve been assisting North Texas children and their families for nearly 100 years. Today, Cook Childrens is more than a nationally known medical center. Its one of the countrys leading integrated pediatric health care systems. And, as a connected system of specialists, pediatricians, clinics, a medical center and community programs, patient families benefit because they have access to all the resources within the system, making for easy communication between our companies.