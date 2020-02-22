An app built for the construction industry! Simplifying technology for our peers in the construction industry is our goal! From giving you the ability to create, store, share and get your work rated in seconds, to helping you post jobs or get the right people to apply to your jobs is just a small part of this application. We have made it very simple for our users to submit invoices in seconds without any technological know how on their part, as well as the ability to mark images to point out the issues that need to be fixed without misunderstandings.

Our goal as mentioned above is to streamline the entire construction industry into the palm of your hands with a community of veteran contractors to newcomers who keep impressing us with their skills and capabilities. It's time the construction industry has it's own place for contractors, laborers, masons, painters, roofers, plumbers, framers, and anyone that works with their hands.

Is this contractor app easy to use?

Contractors Work comes with a clean design and the interface is user-friendly. Once you open this construction app for the first time, you get to create a profile and set up your portfolio(s) to share your work and experiences.

Why should I install this construction industry app?

If you ever wanted an easier, cleaner way to create, store, share, and get your work rated, then Contractor's Work is the place to go! We are also building the biggest directory for the construction industry and no contractor will ever have to pay for leads or percentages of the jobs they get! Our commitment is truly for the hardworking man and woman and it is because the creator of the application himself is a roofer from Pennsylvania and truly understands how hardworking our fields are.

Download Contractors Work for free and share your experiences with clients and other workers. Its free, secure and easy to use.

Contractors Work Main Features at a Glance:

Portfolio ratings

Create PDF files

Share PDF files

Post jobs

Apply for jobs

Highlight areas on blue prints or images

Clean, neat design with a fresh and intuitive interface

Useful for both clients and contractors

Powerful portfolio builder

Fully encrypted messaging

Perfect companion for contractors, sub-contractors, laborers, masons, painters, roofers, plumbers, electricians, and framers

Create a professional website for your small business (no coding needed)

Share your experiences with the world and promote your small business

Instant feed to find contractors (local contractors)

Add posts to your timeline

Free with no disturbing ads or in-app purchase items

Become a part of the first true ecosystem created for the construction industry and help us bring everything together under one roof.

Check out our website if you have any questions or concerns:

http://www.contractors-work.com/contact_us