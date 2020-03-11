X

Contagion City: Zombie Strategy & Tactics Game 3D for Android

By Sysreb Games: Free Run & Fly Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Sysreb Games: Free Run & Fly Apps

Build your own city, grow population and protect it from deadly disease. Produce cure to heal infected, gold to train police officers and soldiers. Fight against zombies and dont let them to occupy city skyscrapers. Use different strategies and tactics to stop the spread of virus. Enjoy simulation, strategy and tactics all in one. Download the game and defend your city from infection outbreak now!

City pandemic simulation experience

Over 80 missions

High quality 3D graphics

2D/3D modes

Various buildings, power ups and upgrades to use

Mysterious post-apocalyptic environment

Addictive strategy and tactics game

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.48

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 1.48

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, train your troops and battle with other players online.
Android
Clash of Clans

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Defeat zombies throughout the ages, with the power of gardening.
Android
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Clash Royale

Free
Lead the Clash Royale family to victory.
Android
Clash Royale

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Free
Build and battle your way to glory in Castle Clash.
Android
Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping