Build your own city, grow population and protect it from deadly disease. Produce cure to heal infected, gold to train police officers and soldiers. Fight against zombies and dont let them to occupy city skyscrapers. Use different strategies and tactics to stop the spread of virus. Enjoy simulation, strategy and tactics all in one. Download the game and defend your city from infection outbreak now!
City pandemic simulation experience
Over 80 missions
High quality 3D graphics
2D/3D modes
Various buildings, power ups and upgrades to use
Mysterious post-apocalyptic environment
Addictive strategy and tactics game
