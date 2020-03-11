Build your own city, grow population and protect it from deadly disease. Produce cure to heal infected, gold to train police officers and soldiers. Fight against zombies and dont let them to occupy city skyscrapers. Use different strategies and tactics to stop the spread of virus. Enjoy simulation, strategy and tactics all in one. Download the game and defend your city from infection outbreak now!

City pandemic simulation experience

Over 80 missions

High quality 3D graphics

2D/3D modes

Various buildings, power ups and upgrades to use

Mysterious post-apocalyptic environment

Addictive strategy and tactics game