Contacts Backup & Restore app allows you to take backup of your phonebook or contacts (all or selected) and email your backup file. This application creates vcf file from phonebook contacts which can be restored to any phone devices with just one click. So you have always your contacts in any case.

New Feature:

1. Auto-backup: As per your auto-backup setting, app will notify to take backup, so you have your regular contacts backup.

2. Inapp Purchase: You may remove ads by purchasing pro version. In pro-version, auto-backup feature will take backup without any user-interaction and backup process will be done in background without opening app.

Key features:

1. Backup your contacts offline

2. We never access you contacts and your address-book is completely safe

3. Simple restore process on any kind of devices (iOS/Android phones)

4. Option to export all contacts or selected contacts and then share contacts or save to your mail account.

5. Before taking backup, you may filter contacts as per group like Phone, SIM, Whatsapp, Freecharge, Google, etc and take backup group-wise.

6. App has search option, so user may export specific searched contacts also.

7. App is available in 14 different languages (English, Arabic, , , Deutsch, Espaol, Franais, Italiano, , , Portugus, , , ) and you may easily change language of app from app itself.

If there is any issues related to application working, please send us details on econtactshelp@gmail.com