Contacts Backup--Excel & Email for Android

By Eastros Free

By Eastros

C2X (Contacts Backup--Excel & Email) is the easiest and most reliable tool to backup your contacts. It reads every single detail of all of your contacts, converts them into a Microsoft Excel file and emails the file to you.

* Export all your contacts with a single tap.

* Get all your contacts straight into your mailbox.

* Contacts are emailed in Excel format which is easy to read.

* Restoring is as simple as scanning a QR code (Paid).

* Ads free

* Restore your contacts on a range of devices. (Android and iPhone supported at the moment)

IMPORTANT:

1. By using this app, you agree to our Privacy Policy: http://c2x.eastros.com/privacy-policy and Terms of Service: http://c2x.eastros.com/terms-of-service.

2. This app is not being actively developed. No new features, enhancements, or bug fixes are planned. The export is free to use and import is a paid feature. If you are not satisfied with the import feature after buying, we will be happy to refund.

Contacts Backup, Contacts Restore, Contacts to Excel, Contacts to Email, Contacts Export, Contacts Import, Contacts to Excel and Email.

