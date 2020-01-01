C2X (Contacts Backup--Excel & Email) is the easiest and most reliable tool to backup your contacts. It reads every single detail of all of your contacts, converts them into a Microsoft Excel file and emails the file to you.

* Export all your contacts with a single tap.

* Get all your contacts straight into your mailbox.

* Contacts are emailed in Excel format which is easy to read.

* Restoring is as simple as scanning a QR code (Paid).

* Ads free

* Restore your contacts on a range of devices. (Android and iPhone supported at the moment)

IMPORTANT:

1. By using this app, you agree to our Privacy Policy: http://c2x.eastros.com/privacy-policy and Terms of Service: http://c2x.eastros.com/terms-of-service.

2. This app is not being actively developed. No new features, enhancements, or bug fixes are planned. The export is free to use and import is a paid feature. If you are not satisfied with the import feature after buying, we will be happy to refund.

