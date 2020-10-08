Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The National Grid Contact:ITapplication provides various ways for you to contact the service desk for support. You can chat with service representatives or schedule calls anytime, anywhere. Featuring single sign-on, allowing you to log in to the application using your NG ID and password.
With National Grid Contact:IT, technical support is just one tap away.
FEATURES
- Instant Message & Voice Call
- Scheduled Callback
- Multiple Time-Zone Support
- Ticket Status
- Self Help
- News, Disruptions & Maintenance