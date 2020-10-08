The National Grid Contact:ITapplication provides various ways for you to contact the service desk for support. You can chat with service representatives or schedule calls anytime, anywhere. Featuring single sign-on, allowing you to log in to the application using your NG ID and password.

With National Grid Contact:IT, technical support is just one tap away.

FEATURES

- Instant Message & Voice Call

- Scheduled Callback

- Multiple Time-Zone Support

- Ticket Status

- Self Help

- News, Disruptions & Maintenance