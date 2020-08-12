Start building construction in a heavy vehicle kids truck game. Enjoy this construction city machine world experience and prove yourself to be an excellent construction worker. Drive multiple construction vehicles, trucks, excavators, forklifts, loaders, and enjoy this free construction game by making beautiful city buildings.

Assemble the parts & build your construction vehicle, then go for a wash and refuel it. Now your construction vehicle is ready to construct your own new apartments & buildings. Make different towers with your construction vehicles after the car wash and refueling process in the vehicle heavy equipment parts game.

Cut timbers and use wood for your building and tower constructions, chop imported timbers with a chainsaw in the house building games. Combine all the wood pieces and reshape them with a circular saw and plane cutting tools. Use hammers and cranes to demolish the towers and build new towers with your construction vehicle game skills.

First, you have to remove stones with a crane, load stones on a truck, and start your construction builder games journey. Remove trees with a crane and load on the builder truck. Remove grass from land and start digging on your land of digger games. Loading Trucks have an important role, load crushing stones & move towards your building place.

Load sand on a truck and fill in the construction games place. Iron bars & wood boundary placing or cement making & mixing everything will be fun for you in the build and wash game. Collect all the building parts and place them in the right place. Now paint your building and decorate the building area by planting flowers etc.

Drive multiple construction vehicles, cut the wood using different machines, and enjoy building construction tool games. A variety of construction vehicles like excavators, cranes, trucks, forklifts, and more machines for making your day the best. Build the tower with the help of a crane. Lift heavy loads, assemble the right building parts, and use your lifter machines to put them in the right place.

Fully controllable construction vehicles for making beautiful buildings in town. Become the best builder and enjoy this construction worker game. Digging the soil, demolishing buildings, woodcutters, and so many other powerful vehicles of builder construction game.