Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Construction Vehicles - Build House & Car Wash for Android

By HAPPY TAPPY STUDIO Free

Developer's Description

By HAPPY TAPPY STUDIO

Start building construction in a heavy vehicle kids truck game. Enjoy this construction city machine world experience and prove yourself to be an excellent construction worker. Drive multiple construction vehicles, trucks, excavators, forklifts, loaders, and enjoy this free construction game by making beautiful city buildings.

Assemble the parts & build your construction vehicle, then go for a wash and refuel it. Now your construction vehicle is ready to construct your own new apartments & buildings. Make different towers with your construction vehicles after the car wash and refueling process in the vehicle heavy equipment parts game.

Cut timbers and use wood for your building and tower constructions, chop imported timbers with a chainsaw in the house building games. Combine all the wood pieces and reshape them with a circular saw and plane cutting tools. Use hammers and cranes to demolish the towers and build new towers with your construction vehicle game skills.

First, you have to remove stones with a crane, load stones on a truck, and start your construction builder games journey. Remove trees with a crane and load on the builder truck. Remove grass from land and start digging on your land of digger games. Loading Trucks have an important role, load crushing stones & move towards your building place.

Load sand on a truck and fill in the construction games place. Iron bars & wood boundary placing or cement making & mixing everything will be fun for you in the build and wash game. Collect all the building parts and place them in the right place. Now paint your building and decorate the building area by planting flowers etc.

Drive multiple construction vehicles, cut the wood using different machines, and enjoy building construction tool games. A variety of construction vehicles like excavators, cranes, trucks, forklifts, and more machines for making your day the best. Build the tower with the help of a crane. Lift heavy loads, assemble the right building parts, and use your lifter machines to put them in the right place.

Fully controllable construction vehicles for making beautiful buildings in town. Become the best builder and enjoy this construction worker game. Digging the soil, demolishing buildings, woodcutters, and so many other powerful vehicles of builder construction game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now