ADRENALINE FILLED MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION SITE WORKING

The most notorious constructor company in the big 3D city needs some extra manpower muscle to drive and work with heavy construction vehicles. Have you always wanted to drive and work multiple heavy duty machines like excavators, dump trucks, loaders, cargo planes and much more? Roll up your sleeves and get to work in this construction vehicle game. Working on a mountain construction site and controlling these heavy vehicles is a real challenge and you have to have a lot of practice before you can handle the vehicles in the right way. Can you handle the responsibility of handling these excavators, dump trucks, loaders, cargo planes and more?! Show us your manpower muscle worker skills in this building simulator 2017. Maybe you will come across some dinosaur fossils while you dig in this mountains...!

Main Features of Construction & Crane SIM 2

Adrenaline filled excavator & dump truck simulator 2017

Building simulator 2017 that takes place in the mountain hills

Perfect combination of both building simulator 2017 & hill climb simulator 2017 games

Drive excavators, dump trucks, loaders, cargo planes and much more..