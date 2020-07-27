Ready To Drive and Simulate into Heavy Construction Trucks?

Real heavy duty construction machines busy in city construction like sand dumpers carrying sand, excavators busy in digging, cement mixers mixing cement for coating, dump trucks carrying debris and rocks on offroad bumpy terrain. Take up the challenge of ultimate town construction. As loader & dump truck driver, show immense talent of a crane operator.

Play the role of builder on uphill curvy roads in this Hill Construction Crane. Proof yourself as an expert construction tycoon and city builder trucks simulator and driver. Exhibit reckless driving skills to haul dumper truck & waste trash in dumpster. Real site coal tar mixtures, compactors, forklifts lifting heavy pallets and Operate excavator crane to load stones on transport truck. Drive bull-dozer truck and maneuver gigantic vehicles in this hill road construction game.

Tired of playing bridge builder games? Play as the construction contractor, take up the challenge of amazing transport and excavator missions.

Features:

10 challenging missions as a constructor.

6 epic construction vehicles like excavator, bulldozer and dumper truck, forklift, cemented truck.

