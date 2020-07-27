Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Construction Crane & Dump Truck-Operate Excavator for iOS

By Hafiz Muhammad Sajid Free

Developer's Description

By Hafiz Muhammad Sajid

Ready To Drive and Simulate into Heavy Construction Trucks?

Real heavy duty construction machines busy in city construction like sand dumpers carrying sand, excavators busy in digging, cement mixers mixing cement for coating, dump trucks carrying debris and rocks on offroad bumpy terrain. Take up the challenge of ultimate town construction. As loader & dump truck driver, show immense talent of a crane operator.

Play the role of builder on uphill curvy roads in this Hill Construction Crane. Proof yourself as an expert construction tycoon and city builder trucks simulator and driver. Exhibit reckless driving skills to haul dumper truck & waste trash in dumpster. Real site coal tar mixtures, compactors, forklifts lifting heavy pallets and Operate excavator crane to load stones on transport truck. Drive bull-dozer truck and maneuver gigantic vehicles in this hill road construction game.

Tired of playing bridge builder games? Play as the construction contractor, take up the challenge of amazing transport and excavator missions.

Features:

10 challenging missions as a constructor.

6 epic construction vehicles like excavator, bulldozer and dumper truck, forklift, cemented truck.

Your feedback & ratings are welcome and will help us in creating even better games for you. In case of any bug or query, just send us an email, we will serve it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now