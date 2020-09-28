Connect is a free video conferencing and video meeting app that allows you to communicate with your friends, family or colleagues with ease.

Connect allows 50+ participants in a single meeting.

Create a meeting and invite others to join the meeting by sharing the meeting code right from the app.

You can also rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

Features of the app:

- Easy and secure login using Google or sign up using email authentication.

- Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app.

- Join meetings easily using the meeting code.

- Rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

- Password protect your meetings to make your conversations private.

- 50+ participants in a single call.

- Chat with other users during the meeting.

- Light & Dark theme options.