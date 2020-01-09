X

The Conklin & de Decker app provides quick and convenient access to operating costs and performance data for more than 500 jets, turboprops, pistons and helicopters. Wherever you are, compare and evaluate fixed and variable costs and performance and specification data right on your device.

Make more informed decisions when purchasing and operating your aircraft with these features:

Compare 500+ aircraft at your fingertips

Analyze jets, turboprops, pistons and helicopters

Filter results by cost, passengers, speed and range

Assess variable and fixed costs for multiple aircraft

Review performance and specification data

Order a complete Conklin & de Decker Report

Conklin & de Decker Aircraft Subscriptions

Looking for even more aircraft details and performance metrics? We offer the following auto-renewing annual subscriptions:

Jets Subscription: Access all jet data for $899.99/year

Helicopters Subscription: Access all helicopter data for $799.99/year

Turboprops Subscription: Access all turboprop data for $799.99/year

Pistons Subscription: Access all piston data for $599.99/year

Subscriptions give you full access to even more details, cost factors, performance metrics and aircraft specifications. Subscribers also have access to generate and download detailed Conklin & de Decker Report PDFs for free.

Guest users can acquire Conklin & de Decker Reports individually. Reports are one-time purchases and copies can be emailed to you for safekeeping.

Single Aircraft Report: One-time download for $124.99

Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription, where applicable.

Terms of use: https://www.conklindd.com/App_Themes/Skin_3/Terms%20of%20Use.pdf

Privacy policy: https://www.conklindd.com/App_Themes/Skin_3/Privacy%20Policy.pdf

