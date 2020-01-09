ConceptSIS is the student and parent portal app to view school progress and activities in school districts that use ConceptSIS. If your school district does not use ConceptSIS, you will not be able to use this app.

In this app...

- Announcements

- Assignments - quickly view upcoming or missing assignments and see scores

- Attendance

- Course Schedule

- Fee & Payments

- Schedule

- Merit Items

- Report Card Grades

...and more.