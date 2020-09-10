Join or Sign In

Computer Class 5 Solution | Computer Notes for Android

By 8848 Apps Free

Developer's Description

By 8848 Apps

Let's grab a golden opportunity of getting all the solutions to your problem through the single app. The only app is available on the Internet that gives students especially studying in Grade 5 easier ways to search answers to their course-related queries. This app is designed for enhancing learning habits among students while using gadgets.

Computer Class 5 Solution, is a complete package for those who are willing to learn more in a short period. The students who are in class 5 and have the primary affiliated computer course can go through this app to know the solutions for all the chapters. In this app, you can find all Books and Solution Free of Cost for class 5. This app can be used in both Online/Offline mode also.

This app works as an educational portal so that it will be easier for students to do revisions of whatever things they learned in school. It gives ideas to prepare notes and assignments. What you need to do is just install the app, once you start using you won't regret it. You need to ensure that you are checking the solutions for the chapter which you intend to search for.

Salient features computer class 5 solution app

1. Offline access once the content is downloaded within the app.

2. Updated pattern with complete answers of questions (Chapter wise)

3. Simple and Understandable Language

4. Simple user interface

5. Works offline

6. All Computer full forms

Chapters available on this app

1. Computer Basics

2. Input and Output

3. Central Processing Unit

4. Memory of computer

5. Computer Software

6. Computer Hardware

7. Operating System

8. Computer Virus

9. Word Processing: WordPad

10. Presentation Software: Microsoft PowerPoint

11. Internet

12. Multimedia and its application

13. Program Design Tool

14. QBASIC

15. MS LOGO Program

If you have any feedback feel free to mail us at 8848apps@gmail.com

Don't forget to rate the app, let us know what you think about this app.

What's new in version 2.2.1

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.2.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
