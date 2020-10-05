This app is your guide while playing your favorite pen and paper RPG, for both players and DM's.

*NOTE: While this app is mainly meant to be used with pen and paper role playing game DnD 5th Edition, it can also be used with different versions.

All your spells, items and monsters at hand without Internet or heavy books!

Includes all material from the SRD 5, in a searchable handy way.

You can add your own content and share content easily by using our Online Content Creator system, check out our forum to find out more details.

New! You can also print cards such as spell cards, monster cards and equipment cards directly from the app. Print a complete list at once and customize the card color and icons to your liking.

What is in the app:

- Over 200 Spells

- Over 800 Deities

- All base classes

- Many monsters completely linked with their spells and skills

-1 feat (check our forum)

- More than 200 items

and even more!

The DM section contains a Random dungeon map generator, fantasy name generators, loot and encounter generators, an initiative tracker and much more. If you unlock this section you also remove the adds.

The new Character Sheet Manager can be used to manager all your characters. Share and export characters and print characters for a nice overview.

Bookmark items, spells, monsters and more to quickly access your favourite items. Internet is not needed to use this application! The internet permission is only used to display some ads in the app.

Disclaimer:

Deity information is from DnDwiki (homebrew) and wikipedia.

All the information provided by the application are bound by the terms of the Open game License v1.1 of Wizards of the Coast. A copy of this license can be downloaded here: http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/SRD-OGL_V1.1.pdf

We are not affiliated by any way to Wizards of the Coast.