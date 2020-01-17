IAssure is Indias Fastest Emerging online insurance comparison platform which allow you to compare & get insurance instantly. We got wide range of products viz. Two Wheeler insurance plans, car insurance plans ,Term Insurance Plans, Life Insurance Plans, Child Plans, Pension plans, tax saving investment, Retirement plans, Medical or Health Insurance plans and Travel Insurance Plans.

IAssure is best known for its support in claim settlement. IAssure provides full support in claim settlement if you have any issue with our insurance partners. IAssure do have separate team for claim related help.

IAssure App helps you to compare and buy policies with a few clicks. Our best feature is Quick Renew, at quick renew IAssure does all the work for you and provide you list of best suitable quotes for comparison with minimum required information.

The Primary Features of the IAssure app are listed below (Know what IAssure can do for you):

1. Compare: IAssure is connected with almost every insurance company and provides you the quotation of all companies for the same policy which help you to compare features and prices before buying policy.

2. Quick Renew: You can instantly compare and buy policy with a single click. For example, take a photo of your existing policy and upload it for instant comparison of your new policy. IAssure does all the work for you.

3. All At One Place: You can buy. Store and share your policies at IAssure. IAssure manage and keep your all policies at one place and keep them safe for you. Next time you dont have to look for papers when you urgently need any insurance policy, we will do that for you.

4. Claim Support: Hassle-free claim assistance to put you at ease, once you buy an insurance policy. We not only help you to purchase the best insurance plan but also make sure that the best policy with a great customer experience is provided to you.

5. Hospital & Garage Locator: You can search a network hospital in your vicinity by entering the city or locate a garage based upon the make of your car. Just turn on your GPS and we will help you with directions.

6. Premium Calculator: Our motor insurance, life insurance, travel insurance and health Insurance premium calculator enables you to calculate the premium payable for various insurance policies.

7. FAQ: A huge information based on insurance will be shared to you.

IAssure allows you to choose from a wide range of insurance companies here are list of some insurance companies:

HDFC ERGO

Royal Sundaram

Max Life Insurance

HDFC Life

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

SBI Life Insurance

Reliance Life Insurance

Apollo Munich Health Insurance

Need Assistance?

Feel free to call our Toll-Free number 7733887733 or drop us an email at customercare@velociti.in. in case you need any assistance or have any query regarding insurance. We would be highly delighted to help you with it.

Compare to save: Buying without weighing your options might turn out to be expensive. We've seen that the more insurance companies you compare, the more savings and better coverage you're able to find. In a busy life, you probably don't have 15 minutes to spend getting just one quote, but 90 seconds to compare every leading insurance company is a deal :)

Plan Recommendation: You compared all features and still confused to make any decision? No worries! Text your query and let our expert assist you and get you personalized recommendations based on your unique needs and preferences. Insurance isn't just something you have to buy - it's a way to keep you, and your wallet secure.

