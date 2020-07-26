Text files and images contained in compressed files

Apps that all can see in one app

Also supports PDF

Put text and zipped files in your app

Apps that can be viewed in one app

See comics and novels in one app.

Previously integrated Komi Viewer and Text Viewer app.

You can also try using the Komi Viewer or Text Viewer in the App Store before purchasing the app.

** Characteristic **

- You can view the text file and the image included in the compressed file.

- Compressed files support zip, rar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cb7

- Image supports jpg, png, jpeg, gif, bmp, tif, tiff

- PDF file support

- ePub novel support, only text in ePub to display the same (with the same function) as the existing txt file. (No media such as images or audio, no chapter function)

- Support both landscape and portrait

- iPad multitasking function support

- Support both iPhone / iPad

- Upload via PC web browser (WIFI)

- Supports import of files from iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, One Drive, Box, and other cloud apps (cbr, cbz, cb7 are not supported in the cloud service, please upload in other ways.)

- FTP support: browse, download

- SSHFTP support

- Secure FTP not supported

- Upload files to iTunes file share

- Text font, color, left margin, background can be changed

- Show status bar

- App lock, file lock

- Image/PDF Night Mode: Invert Color / Image Brightness (1 ~ 3 steps)

- Screen off option: When set to ON, the screen automatically turns off at the time the device turns off.

- Last file view, On / Off in setting

- Bluetooth keyboard: Supports page switching and screen closing function, direction key (asdw) page switch, ESC key viewer screen close

- Pad text file viewer "Two-page view" support: left-right, right-left page orientation can also be selected, please adjust the page interval to "left and right margin" value.

- Text file autoscrolling: Text files can now be autoranged vertically (down).

Sets the total amount of time a page goes from 1 second (fast) to 30 seconds (slow)

Now you do not have to manually scroll the text file.

- Vertical scrolling added: Vertical scrolling can be dragged by the user. You can change it in the setting screen. The existing "vertical touch" does not work.

- Image next page Zoom-in keep-alive function: Apply the previous book's zoom-in status in the following book. Please change your settings.

- Next book auto-switching options: If you automatically change the next book switching option in Settings, tabs on the last page will automatically switch to the next book. (Default manual)

- Image / PDF Automatic page turnover and auto scroll: Automatically flips to the next page after a certain amount of time. If it is zoomed in, it will automatically scroll down. Speed settable (in-app purchase required)

- Text file underline function: 3 kinds of underline can be selected, and underlining transparency can be set on iOS 11 or higher

- A function that changes to the next page when the volume is changed. (The sound size will change as well. Please be careful. ON / OFF in setting.)

- Convert copied text to clipboard into txt file

- iCloud Sync : Synchronize the information (read location) of the read file and open the same file on another device (signed in with the same iCloud account) so that you can see it again. (The bookmark information in the text file is also synchronized.) (iOS 11+)

- Text Viewer app and Manga Viewer app can sync with iCloud: If you have the same iCloud account, you can sync your bookmarks with the history you read in the same file.

- Font file (ttf, otf) registration: After adding the file, you can register by clicking the file in the app. You can enable it in the "Font - Type" item of the setting.

** To import files from the cloud, first install the cloud app on your iPhone and log in.

** The files you put in the app are not backed up and restored. Please keep the original in a separate space.

Please send bugs or suggestions to junhuloveapple@gmail.com at the top right of the setting screen.