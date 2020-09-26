Join or Sign In

Comera - Video Calls & Chat for Android

By Comera Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Comera Tech

Comera is a free-messaging app that allows you to talk to your friends and family via one-to-one chats, voice calls, and video calls through connectivity over mobile data or Wi-Fi. It also enables you to connect through group chats and lets you share photos, videos, documents, locations, and a whole lot more.

Why Comera?

- FREE CALLS & MESSAGES: No limitations on the messages and calls, including audio and video calls, placed internationally. Talk FREE for unlimited hours.

- GROUP CHATS: Communicate with multiple people at once for even faster communication

- NO ADS: A seamless communication experience without the annoying ads.

- SAFE AND SECURE: Comera is embedded with features like End-to-End Encryption to keep your messages and calls completely safe and private.

- TALK ANYWHERE: Talk to your friends and family across the world. No need to worry about the time of the day or roaming charges.

- QUICK & SECURE ACCESS: Start using Comera by entering your phone number, and getting it verified through OTP. No need to log in every time you want to use the app.

- CONTACT SYNCING: No need to build a separate contact list. Easily embed the contact list of your phone with Comera, and get on messaging, sharing, and calling right away.

- SHARE MULTIMEDIA: Photos, videos, documents, locations, and so much more to share? Comera supports all your multimedia-sharing needs.

- Emojis: With exciting Emojis and Stickers, make your conversations much more fun.

We are actively seeking to make Comera better for you. For queries, customer support and feedback, contact us at info@comeratech.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.4

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 3.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

