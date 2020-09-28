Join or Sign In

Coloro - Presets & Filters for iOS

By chen ziming Free

Developer's Description

By chen ziming

Wonderful filters for foodies to take food photos.

Perfect food camera for capturing the yummy of your life.

800+ Pro lr filters designed for food and more topics

Customized filters for cocktails, cold drinks, coffee, barbecue, fresh fruit, cakes, desserts and all other food! Yummy also provides vintage and retro film-style presets pack, brilliant preset style for Instagram, foodie and more!

Advanced DNG file download offer

Custom your foodies presets and make your pics outstanding.

Blockbusting Overlay Effects

Stunning overlays can create a unique atmosphere for your photos. We offer a variety of overlays for you, such as smoke, rainbow, plastic, grain, dust, light leak, film, sun blinds, candy, bubble, vintage camera, glitter, shadow etc.

20+ Adjust tools to enhance your photo

You can also enjoy advanced editing tools like Brightness, Exposure, Contrast, Saturation, Temp, HSL, Split Tone, Curve, Vibrance, Glow, Ambiance, Fade, Sharpen, Vignette, Grain, Shadows, Highlights, Hue, Clarity, Structure and Border. These tools help you adjust picture parameters and make your pictures more cool!

Not just shine your food

Choose the most suitable filter for your food pic, make the pic yummy and perfect. Designed by excellent professional photographers, more and more filter topics are coming soon. We provide numerous preset packs like Tasty, Minimal, Coco, Amber, Bronze Glow, Morandi, Bali Babe, Cream, Gold & Black, Retro & Vintage etc. These presets are inspired by films, travelling, wedding, cities, foods, etc. Best presets and filters lab for your life and travel.

Share sweet photos to social networks

Share your yummy food pic on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Tik Tok, Twitter and more!

Subscription:

- With VIP you can subscribe for new resource updates and unlimited access to all content.

- Subscriptions are billed monthly or annually at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. Alternatively a one-time payment plan is available.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off for at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

- The account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the cost of the chosen package (monthly or yearly package).

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that content.

Terms of Use: http://www.dancenapphelp.com/toudah.html

Privacy Policy: http://www.dancenapphelp.com/ppdah.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.2

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

