"Animals for Kids: Coloring Pages, Animal Care" is full of images and pictures of animals.

This virtual coloring game, full of animals coloring sheets, is designed for all ages, girls and boys alike. It is suitable for both phones and tablets.

This is a children coloring app full of animals such as lion, tiger, elephant, parrot, horse, dog.

Color, draw or paint your favorite animal on your phone or tablet in this coloring animal book. It so easy to color, that even fits toddler and baby coloring!

In this kid's coloring game you can find lots of farm animals and wild animals, sea creatures and birds, such as: dog, cat, rabbit, duck, peacock, turtle, sheep, bear, monkey, dolphin, seal, or even camel, kangaroo, horse, kitty, medusa and much more.

What's this coloring animal game is about?

The app includes 60 images for coloring: animals, birds, fish, insect or mammals.

Both girls and boys will love it

20 bright and beautiful colors to use for drawing and filling.

10 patterns colors to use .

A colors spectrum with many colors to use.

A free-drawing game for creating original paintings.

Filling an entire region with color, with a pencil or a brush, and using an eraser.

50+ decorations and animated stickers from little kids' world.

You can paint, draw or doodle whenever they want to. Be creative by downloading this free app!!

Your child, besides coloring, will also learn different kinds of animals which live in forest, desert, jungle, Antarctica or in the air or even in the rain forest and far away in savanna. No matter where are you from, you are going to find African, Asian, American, European and of course Australian animals in this lovely game.

Enjoy our extra free in-app games:

* Fishing Game

* Animals Puzzles

* Crazy Frog

* Honey Bee

* Rowdy Mole

* Animal Caring Game

* Penguin Jumper

We, at Kideo, have always sought to provide the best for your family through applications that we are designing, and directed each age group separately, our belief in the feature each evolutionary stage passes by your son, but in order to lend life skills and the mentality to learn and grow and play correctly and properly, and to communicate with his peers and the environment surrounding him.

Enjoy with our amazing game and download it today!

If you loved the game rate it with 5 stars and tell you friends,

If not, tell us !!

* Share with us your suggestions at: support@kideo.tech

* Subscribe us at our youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPIri3iVIl__7kCWYlKoog.