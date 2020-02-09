Coloring & Learn Arabic for kids is very good Arabic coloring game for kids with more than 120 pages with educational content.

The kids can color using different colors.

Your children will have hours of fun to learn Arabic!

They learn to color the Arabic alphabet and Arabic numbers, animals, fruits, ...

Promotes the development of imagination, the arts, and increases the ability of concentration and fine motor skills of children.And the child learns Arabic words easily

Save your creations in the album and share your doodles with your family and friends via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, email, and more...

The game is very fun, simple and educational for all ages. Learn Arabic is easy with this free application.

It works perfectly in all smartphones and tablets

*** COLLECTIONS ***

ALPHABET (to learn Arabic Alphabets from to )

NUMBERS (to learn Arabic Numbers from 1 to 10)

ANIMALS (to learn the Name of Animals in arabic)

VEHICLES (to learn the most common means of transport in arabic)

*** FEATURES ***

All content is 100% FREE

Simple design and very intuitive for children.

Different colors.

Clear All function.

Save drawings in the album and share

