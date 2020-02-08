Colorful Phone Call Screen - Screen Themes & LED Flash provides you kinds of cool incoming call screens, you can choose one of your favorite color call screens for your incoming call. With Colorful Phone Call Screen - Screen Themes & LED Flash, you can set call flash screen and LED flash alert notification for your incoming call. One step to make your phone be stylish.
Powerful Features of Colorful Phone Call Screen:
1. Color Call Screen Themes
Various Colorful, Beautiful, cool and stylish call screen themes
Unique design for you to be personalized
Full HD for all size, support perfectly
Totally free to download
2. Call LED Flash Alert Notification
LED Flash for call
Strobe flash alert for incoming call
Avoid missing incoming call in silent mode
3. Vibrate Feedback for Calls
Vibrate when someone calls you
4. Incoming Call Reminder
Remind you with color call screen
Remind you with shining LED Flash
Remind you by vibrating
5. Perfectly Support
One step to apply for contacts
Quickly turn on and turn off
Perfectly support Samsung, HUAWEI, LG, Google Pixel etc.
Perfectly support Android 7.1, Android 8.0 etc.
Why you need a Phone Color Call Screen:
Get shinning flash alerts for incoming calls
Get colorful, personalized and beautiful caller screen themes
Easy to find your phone in night time and silent mode
Never miss any important calls
Download free Colorful Phone Call Screen - Screen Themes & LED Flash to make your phone to be unique and colorful. You can also share the special phone flash call and colorful incoming call screens with your friends or share on Twitter,Facebook,Instagram and Snapchat. Free to get the amazing incoming call reminder now!
