App is simple but complete tool in your phone, quickly and easily turns on the flashlight next to the rear camera instantly to provide you many useful features.

you can use this app as disco lights in party or function, app can change screen color randomly or by your choice.

Get a flashlight for every text message alert with a color flash light alert for Facebook messenger, sms, gmail notification and any app you choose.App offers you amazing additions in the form of color lights that will give a special color touch to your screen.

App will customize friendly to your battery and easy to use for all notification of specific app. Automatic flashlight also helps in meetings or use Ultimate flashlight in silent zone where ringtones or vibrations may causes disruption.

Key Feature's of app :

Color screen flash light alert app work also in Silent Mode

Multicolor screen Flash: Camera LED flashlight

Flashlight alert for all notification

You can regulate blinking frequency for your LED color flashlight per app

Camera Flash: Camera LED flashlight

Low energy consumption, battery friendly

Easy-to-use interface

Fun flashlight effects

Useful light effects :- Text, Scroll, Slide, LED Sign

Amazing color change of the screen

Use widget for easy access to flashlight functions

Normal Flash: Screen Color flashlight

Disclaimer:

This Color screen Flashlight : Brightest Flash on Call & SMS App does not change your phone back flash light color, it gave you front LED color notifications