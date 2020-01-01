As the best coloring app in 2019, Color Master is developed by coloring professionals and fans together. It is not only an addictive digital coloring book, but also a GIFT of Healthy and Artistic Life Style! It provides the most relaxing and simplest way to release your stresses, increase your creativity in painting!

Most of the pictures in Color Master are totally FREE, you can enjoy all tools and colors without any conditions! The happiness of coloring belongs not only to children, but also to Adults. Grab the app, paint your favorite pictures now! You can follow the professional guide to color by number, or color in free style! Any way is leading to a beautiful world in your mind!

Deep in Color! Deep in Beauty! Start with Color Master now!

FEATURES AND CHARACTERISTICS

- Color by number, Color in Free Style, completed coloring gameplays!

- Rich themes and categories of pictures/paintings!

- Creative and unique artworks by professional masters

- Real feeds that customize your preferences!

- The easiest and fastest way to paint a picture!

- All Free tools, colors and tips!

- Continuous surprise and happiness!

- Time-lapse video to record your magical creation process!

- Open your imagination and recolor your artworks at your pleasure!

- Never get bored, never get tired!

- Offline Play, Color Anytime, Anywhere!

Dont envy the artist. The beauty and color of the world is under your control now!

Remember the color of the world in your dream?

It is time to make it come true!

Do not hold your Creativity!

Show your skill of Coloring now!

Get this chance to show your color of the world through your own artworks! We give your masters choices and collections! From easy to difficult, simple to complicated, you get variety of unique and creative pictures to color.

Follow our Fan Page on Facebook to get Color News:

https://www.facebook.com/ColorMasterApp/

Screen reader support enabled.

As the best coloring app in 2019, Color Master is developed by coloring professionals and fans together. It is not only an addictive digital coloring book, but also a GIFT of Healthy and Artistic Life Style! It provides the most relaxing and simplest way to release your stresses, increase your creativity in painting!

Most of the pictures in Color Master are totally FREE, you can enjoy all tools and colors without any conditions! The happiness of coloring belongs not only to children, but also to Adults. Grab the app, paint your favorite pictures now! You can follow the professional guide to color by number, or color in free style! Any way is leading to a beautiful world in your mind!

Deep in Color! Deep in Beauty! Start with Color Master now!

FEATURES AND CHARACTERISTICS

- Color by number, Color in Free Style, completed coloring gameplays!

- Rich themes and categories of pictures/paintings!

- Creative and unique artworks by professional masters

- Real feeds that customize your preferences!

- The easiest and fastest way to paint a pictures!

- All Free tools, colors and tips!

- Continuous surprise and happiness!

- Time-lapse video to record your magical creation process!

- Open your imagination and recolor your artworks at your pleasure!

- Never get bored, never get tired!

- Offline Play, Color Anytime, Anywhere!

Dont envy the artist. The beauty and color of the world is under your control now!

Remember the color of the world in your dream?

It is time to make it come true!

Do not hold your Creativity!

Show your skill of Coloring now!

Get this chance to show your color of the world through your own artworks! We give your masters choices and collections! From easy to difficult, simple to complicated, you get variety of unique and creative pictures to color.

Follow our Fan Page on Facebook to get Color News:

https://www.facebook.com/ColorMasterApp/