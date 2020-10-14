CollieMoji is the #1 emoji app for Border Collie Lovers!

Quite possibly the only app Ive paid for and with no regrets. The creator nailed the border collie expressions

CollieMoji was inspired by "Kala" and Ulah, our Border Collie, the queen of the office. As an App Company, we are seeing a lot of emoji dog apps, but Kala wasn't in any on them. That had to change.

With TONS of love and suggestions from Kala, we develop an original emoji app for Border Collie lovers like us. Because the best dog in the world needed the best app in the world.

FEATURES

More than 180 emojis included. One of the biggest emoji collection.

New emojis each month

Border Collie celebrities as "The SuperCollies" American Talent finalist included

Pet Wall - A Social page with only border collie content.

Full Photo editor with stickers, filters, text, draws and more.

Possibility to be "CollieMojized": (We turn a fan dog as emoji monthly).

Works in Facebook & other social media apps

New emojis with more emotions and colors each week

HOW IT WORKS

Open the app, select the emoji and share it wherever you like

Emojis integrated automatically on Google Keyboard

Install the Keyboard in Settings>Keyboards

Open any messaging app and tap one emoji. Paste it on the text box.

What emoji you would love to see? Write a review on the AppStore and tell us which one you want! We will add them in the next update. :)

INFO about the Full Access and Emojis

You can't create actual emojis in Google, only Google can do that for android phones, but we'll get as close as we can making a keyboard. Only Google can make the regular emojis (the small ones, the classic) because they are text characters and they have to made it on purpose. Every year there is a contest to include just a little bunch (that's why you only see new emojis with new iOS versions). For the rest of developers, we made a keyboard with images that are called emojis, the difference? they are big because THEY can't be included in the text. i wish they let make it smaller, but for now, it is not possible. The good thing? We can make them richly detailed

We take our users privacy very seriously and allowing full access does NOT give us access to any of your other keyboards, only to this Emoji keyboard. CollieMoji will NEVER collect any personal information or transmit anything you type over any network. Basically because we are not a text keyboard, CollieMoji only has images to copy and paste. Also, you can send the emoji from the app or download the images if you're concerned as it doesn't require full access.

*Subscription Policy:

- You can subscribe for unlimited access to all CollieMoji content.

- The subscription price is $2.99 per month after 3 days free trial.

- You'll get unlimited access to all content for the duration of your subscription.

- Payment will be charged to Google Account at confirmation of purchase.

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least one day before the next renewal.

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period at the cost of the chosen subscription.

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

- Any unused portion of a free trial period will be deleted when the user purchases a subscription to that content.

*Prices are equal to the value that "Google's Play Store Matrix" determines is the equivalent of the subscription price in US Dollar.

Privacy Policy: https://www.doggymojis.com/privacy-policy

Terms of Service: https://www.doggymojis.com/terms-of-use