Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
College Physics meets standard scope and sequence requirements for a two-semester introductory algebra-based physics course. The text is grounded in real-world examples to help students grasp fundamental physics concepts. It requires knowledge of algebra and some trigonometry, but not calculus.
This introductory, algebra-based, two-semester college physics book is grounded with real-world examples, illustrations, and explanations to help students grasp key, fundamental physics concepts. This online, fully editable and customizable title includes learning objectives, concept questions, links to labs and simulations, and ample practice opportunities to solve traditional physics application problems.
Contents of the Application
1. INTRODUCTION
2. MOTION IN ONE DIMENSION
3. VECTORS AND TWO-DIMENSIONAL MOTION
4. THE LAWS OF MOTION
5. ENERGY
6. MOMENTUM AND COLLISIONS
7. ROTATIONAL MOTION AND THE LAW OF GRAVITY
8. ROTATIONAL EQUILIBRIUM AND ROTATIONAL DYNAMICS
9. SOLIDS AND FLUIDS
10. THERMAL PHYSICS
11. ENERGY IN THERMAL PROCESSES
12. THE LAWS OF THERMODYNAMICS
13. VIBRATIONS AND WAVES
14. SOUND
15. ELECTRIC FORCES AND ELECTRIC FIELDS
16. ELECTRICAL ENERGY AND CAPACITANCE
17. CURRENT AND RESISTANCE
18. DIRECT-CURRENT CIRCUITS
19. ELECTROMAGNETISM
20. INDUCED VOLTAGES AND INDUCTANCE
21. AC CIRCUITS AND ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES
22. REFLECTION AND REFRACTION OF LIGHT
23. MIRRORS AND LENSES
24. WAVE OPTICS
25. OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS
26. RELATIVITY
27. QUANTUM PHYSICS
28. ATOMIC PHYSICS
29. NUCLEAR PHYSICS
30. NUCLEAR ENERGY AND ELEMENTARY PARTICLES
31. QUICK ANSWERS
Features of the App:
30 Study units
Quizzes
Questions
Problems
Solution
Study progress