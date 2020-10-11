Collage Maker-Photo Collage,Photo Editor,Pic Collage is a powerful photo collage maker and photo editing app that can satisfy all your imagination about images.

Photo Collage Maker,Sticker,Glitch Effect,Frame,Text,Blur,Sketch Effect,Filter,Cartoon,Doodle,Backgroud all in Collage Maker-Photo Collage,Photo Editor,Pic Collage.Just choose multiple pictures or one picture separately,you can create an amazing photo in seconds.

Key Features:

Choose up to 12 photos to create photo collage with Free style or Grid style

Square fit photo for Instagram with professional blur effect

100+ classic layout templates for collaging to choose from

500+ funny stickers,500+ backgrouds,100+ photo frames to choose from

Add text to photo,built in 20+ art typefaces

Built-in 100+ high quality filters,50+ glitch effects

Doodle on your photo with mutiple colors

Change ratio of collage and photo editor

Mirror,flip,zoom,rotate and drag photo

Adjust brightness,contrast,shadow and saturation etc

Save photo in high resolution and share pictures to social apps

Collage Maker&Photo Collage

You can choose multiple pictures together

Built-in 100+ classic layout templates to choose from

Simply drag and drop to adjust the image size position

Create an amazing picture with 100+ photo frames

50+ Effects For Glitch Photo Editor

Retro VHS,Bad TV,Glitch,RGB

Sketch,Pixel,Emboss,Soul

Monitor,Moire,Negative,Wave

Swirl,Zoom Blur,Motion Blur,Cartoon

Square Fit Photo Editor

Square fit photo for Instagram

Square Photo with mirror,rotate,vertical and zoom

Blur photo background with professional blur effect

Freestyle Photo Collage Maker

You can choose multiple pictures to freely combine

Add colorful borders to each photo

Funny Stickers And Text

Built-in 200+ funny stickers to choose from

Add text on photo with 20+ art typefaces

Adjust the size and position of stickers and text by simple gestures

Filter Effects

Built-in 50+ high quality filters

Each filter will make your photos instantly become an art

Cool Backgrounds

Built-in 100+ backgrouds to choose from

Blur,solid color,animal,artistic,and fruit etc.Each used to decorate your work will make your photos more attractive

Photo Frame

Built-in 100+ art photo frames to choose from

Each photo frame is carefully selected

Create a cool photo in seconds

Collage Maker-Photo Collage,Photo Editor,Pic Collage is the best photo collage maker and photo editor for Instagram,Twitter,Facebook,WhatsApp,and Snapchat etc.If you have any problems or any suggestions on the products, please contact us at peterwheeler8381@gmail.com, we will be honored to help you!