Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Collage Maker-Photo Collage,Photo Editor,Pic Collage is a powerful photo collage maker and photo editing app that can satisfy all your imagination about images.
Photo Collage Maker,Sticker,Glitch Effect,Frame,Text,Blur,Sketch Effect,Filter,Cartoon,Doodle,Backgroud all in Collage Maker-Photo Collage,Photo Editor,Pic Collage.Just choose multiple pictures or one picture separately,you can create an amazing photo in seconds.
Key Features:
Choose up to 12 photos to create photo collage with Free style or Grid style
Square fit photo for Instagram with professional blur effect
100+ classic layout templates for collaging to choose from
500+ funny stickers,500+ backgrouds,100+ photo frames to choose from
Add text to photo,built in 20+ art typefaces
Built-in 100+ high quality filters,50+ glitch effects
Doodle on your photo with mutiple colors
Change ratio of collage and photo editor
Mirror,flip,zoom,rotate and drag photo
Adjust brightness,contrast,shadow and saturation etc
Save photo in high resolution and share pictures to social apps
Collage Maker&Photo Collage
You can choose multiple pictures together
Built-in 100+ classic layout templates to choose from
Simply drag and drop to adjust the image size position
Create an amazing picture with 100+ photo frames
50+ Effects For Glitch Photo Editor
Retro VHS,Bad TV,Glitch,RGB
Sketch,Pixel,Emboss,Soul
Monitor,Moire,Negative,Wave
Swirl,Zoom Blur,Motion Blur,Cartoon
Square Fit Photo Editor
Square fit photo for Instagram
Square Photo with mirror,rotate,vertical and zoom
Blur photo background with professional blur effect
Freestyle Photo Collage Maker
You can choose multiple pictures to freely combine
Add colorful borders to each photo
Funny Stickers And Text
Built-in 200+ funny stickers to choose from
Add text on photo with 20+ art typefaces
Adjust the size and position of stickers and text by simple gestures
Filter Effects
Built-in 50+ high quality filters
Each filter will make your photos instantly become an art
Cool Backgrounds
Built-in 100+ backgrouds to choose from
Blur,solid color,animal,artistic,and fruit etc.Each used to decorate your work will make your photos more attractive
Photo Frame
Built-in 100+ art photo frames to choose from
Each photo frame is carefully selected
Create a cool photo in seconds
Collage Maker-Photo Collage,Photo Editor,Pic Collage is the best photo collage maker and photo editor for Instagram,Twitter,Facebook,WhatsApp,and Snapchat etc.If you have any problems or any suggestions on the products, please contact us at peterwheeler8381@gmail.com, we will be honored to help you!