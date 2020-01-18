Collage maker & best photo editor, specially designing to have a Collection of Memories. Make millions of images with FREE feature of Best Pic Collage Maker.Its the full version of high resolution.

Magnificent way of creating photo collages for Instagram, Facebook & other social media sites also. Download the collage maker & online photo editor for your valuable photos. It is the best Pic collage app, the people choose to make innovative lovely photos.

Top Features:

Collage up to 9 photos

Incredible Filters

Millions of Stickers

Beauty selfie makeup

Huge collection of Frames

Create illusion

Excellent filters and effect change your image to a DSLR look. The custom filter is superb to have it handy. More than 200+ effects and filters in Collage maker and many more are around the corner.

Sticker and emoji are going to communicate the wonderful natural Collage photo.Lovely Hot stickers that will blow your mind, taking you to another level of Collage maker & editor. Give a snap to your image and have fun with dog and cat faces. Create your own cartoons.

Collage maker cam automatically removes all the unwanted object on your photo. It has the perfect beautifier and gorgeous tools making your selfie a master piece. Resizing of photo collage is the best out result.

Main Features:

There are multiple amazing perfect features including tools for further more pic collage editing. Use the grid style picture collage and explore more. Shape your photo in multiple techniques, square, rectangle or any other ratio.

Make PIP

Now you can create PIP of up to 9 images in Perfect PIP Collage Maker. Including PIP Camera Filters and Effects. Freestyle collages arrangement. Side by side collage maker shows you the excellent result. Amazing picture in picture frames, sweet random frames huge collection. Best collage maker for making precious collage couple photos, Birthday collage images for Kids for free.

Collage

Collage Maker allows you to edit 9 photos and play with your master piece of templates among the hundreds of verities of other amazing templates, and to collage photos for Instagram, Facebook and even tweet your stunning collage editings. Use different backgrounds now you change, Arrange them according to your desire.

Mirror Image

The best App for you to create Mirror Photos and Mirror Photo Collages for your memorable time. Free features in PIP Collage Maker serves you the best HD result. Make Online and Offline collage of your photos with numerous surprising frames.

Blur photo

Make yourself the prominent. Collage photo maker has the best result of you blur effect like the AV setting of DSLR. Go ahead create your photos. Text addition the perfect way for your photo emotions and feelings to be pop up to your love ones.

How to use

1 Just Import photos from your gallery or use your camera. Use the Collage maker store or your Default gallery rather your camera.

2 More then 100+ filters are available for the decoration of your Collage maker & photos editor.

3 Stickers for the decoration of your picture are incredibly easy to play. Use flags, comics, love birds, smiley, tattoos, hearts, Halloween, independence stickers, beards, accessories, animals, candies hats, emoji, rainbow, cats, snap and many more funny stickers.

4 Collage maker Frame are innumerable and is constantly upgraded for the best experience.

5 Easy-breezy to share on your loved App (Twitter, Instagram Facebook, WhatsApp etc).

WHAT'S NEW

New selfie filters.

Natural beauty effects.

Mirror image multi shapes.

Experience more makeover tools for photos in high definition.