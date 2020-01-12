Get the best face switch app for your android now! You can become mermaid, anime world warrior.

Collage.Click- Face Swap is a great face editor app that follows the shape of your face naturally. You can cut out the face and swap it onto another body with other background. Our app produces far better result than the usual face in hole app where the shape of the face is only a circle. Using our picture editor is like using a highly advanced photo editor apps. Try it for yourself and enjoy our cool photo effects!

How does Collage.Click work? We put the face part of your face on different background to create a totally new image with your face replacing the face in the background picture. This way you can try out different hairs, different looks, and different settings to see how you look in them. Maybe you just want to create funny pictures, maybe you want to glam up yourself without having to wear elaborate dresses or costumes, maybe you just want to see how you look with different hair styles and what you look like if you wear cosplay costumes. No matter what your purpose is, we help you create awesome picture combinations.

Aside from replacing face, this app can also transform a kids face. You can see put your 3 year old kids face on an adult body and show it to him or her.

Other uses of this app includes: creating Christmas cards or other special occasion cards, creating amazing pictures to put on gifts, gender swap, making funny pictures to laugh together, masquerade your face, and many more! You dont have to install other funny picture maker and face replace apps anymore because our app is enough to cover all you need. The sky is the limit for your creativity.

TOP FEATURES OF COLLAGE.CLICK FACE SWAP :

Download and use our photo changer app for FREE.

Easy photo transformation and face swap.

Using cutting edge technology and algorithm that is used in expensive photo editing software.

The app follows the outline of you face.

Your face will blend perfectly with the background creating a seamless transformation.

The color of your skin

Perfect for various occasions.

Including many other photo and face effects for better transformation.

Share your creations on Facebook, Twitter, or save it to the Gallery.

You can create synthetic images and leave off the facial features.

No more ugly face morph or photo morph. Now is the time for seamless and easy photo transformation that produces stunning results.

NOTE:

***** Please prepare the foreground photo with the face to use in this app. Remember that to produce good result, you MUST take pictures with good lighting, with no hair on the eyebrows. (For example, use flash in a dark room and raise your hair with your hands.) *****

Please be responsible when you use our app and please consider copyright issue when you try out photo morphing or face swapping. We are not responsible on how you use our app.

Do you enjoy using this photo swap apps? If you do, please take a minute to leave a rating and review for our app to show your support for us! We promise we will keep improving our app to make our users happy.