Imagine having superpowers with women.

Imagine approaching any girl and effortlessly seducing her.

Pickup artists worldwide have mastered those skills.

You could be just like them.

Why keep getting paralyzed by approach anxiety, getting rejected, ghosted and flaked on?

The truth is, if you want consistent results with women, you have to get scientific.

To do that, it is vital to keep rigorous and systematic field reports of every minute detail of your approaches.

After all, what gets measured gets improved.

Cold Approach streamlines capturing your approaches on the go, in high fidelity, so you never have to forget any detail.

It aggregates your data so you can objectively track your performance and monitor your progress.

COLD APPROACH FEATURES

1-HOME SCREEN

Browse through a timeline of all your saved approaches grouped by day.

Approaches are summarized as cards highlighting their most vital details.

Tap a card to view the full details of an approach, edit it or delete it.

Search or filter through your timeline.

Track a weekly goal of approaches to reach.

2-APPROACH SCREEN

Capture the details of a new approach or edit an older one.

This screen is split into six sections:

CONTEXT covers the circumstances of the approach.

OUTCOME covers the results of the approach.

NOTES lets you add text or voice notes.

PROFILE/BIO lets you set the personal information of the girl you approached as well as add photos.

DATE & TIME lets you set the date and the time of the approach.

LOCATION lets you set the name of the venue and its GPS location on the map.

3-SESSION SCREEN

Challenge yourself to approach a certain number of girls in a limited time.

Get a summary of your performance at the end of every session.

4-PERFORMANCE SCREEN

Analyze your progress, sticking points, strengths and weaknesses by breaking your data down and visualizing it in different ways:

In graph form (line or bar graph) or as a breakdown of stats.

By day, week, month, year or totals.

As numbers or percentages.

Focus your analysis even further by applying a wide array of filters.

5-SETTINGS

Set a weekly goal of approaches to perform.

Enable motivational notifications pushing you to take action towards your weekly goal.

Back up all your saved approaches to your Dropbox or Google Drive account.

Cold Approach has been refined over the years with the help of thousands of pickup artists worldwide. It has matured into the ultimate pickup mentor.

Why keep investing in more coaching, online courses and bootcamps when you could take your results to the next level for a fraction of the cost, at your own pace and leisure?

If all Cold Approach did was help you get just one quality girlfriend or got you to overcome just one sticking point, would it not be worth it?

A life of ultimate confidence, abundance and success with women awaits you.

You can choose to get there the long and painful way or you can save yourself years of blind trial and error.

Get Cold Approach today and take your first step on a journey towards mastery.

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING & TERMS

COLD APPROACH is free to download.

Ongoing use requires an active subscription, available on a 1-month, 3-month or 1-year basis. Customers who choose a subscription are eligible for a 7-day free trial period.

Payment will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription renews automatically unless cancelled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the subscription period.

Subscriptions can be managed and auto-renewal turned off in Account Settings in iTunes after purchase. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.

By purchasing, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Terms of Use: https://sites.google.com/view/cold-approach/terms-of-use

Privacy Policy: https://sites.google.com/view/cold-approach/privacy-policy