Classified ads for sale of cryptocurrencies:

- Bitcoin

- Ethereum

- Dash

- Zcash

- Ripple

- Bitcoin Cash

- Monero

- Ethereum Classic

- Waves

- Litecoin

Sell and buy cryptocurrency, follow the ICO projects with populate information about it and have a good deal!

How to use?

Registrate -> Choose ad with suitable cryptocurrency and price -> Push the telegram link -> Discuss conditions of deal -> Click "Make a deal" -> Close the deal and rate seller.

Tell your friend, that you have just bought cryptocurrency and enjoy his reaction!)

Functions:

- Secure registration

- Creating ads for selling cryptocurrency. (Tokens will be available soon!)

- Conducting transactions without escrow, but with the rating system.

(Escrow service will be available in a few months!)

- Map with sellers.

- ICO Tracker.

- Live cryptocurrency courses.

- Contact with developers.

If you have any questions, wishes or grievance, contact us via support@coinsyard.com

Thank you!

Have profitable deals!