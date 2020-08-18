Sign in to add and modify your software
Classified ads for sale of cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Dash
- Zcash
- Ripple
- Bitcoin Cash
- Monero
- Ethereum Classic
- Waves
- Litecoin
Sell and buy cryptocurrency, follow the ICO projects with populate information about it and have a good deal!
How to use?
Registrate -> Choose ad with suitable cryptocurrency and price -> Push the telegram link -> Discuss conditions of deal -> Click "Make a deal" -> Close the deal and rate seller.
Tell your friend, that you have just bought cryptocurrency and enjoy his reaction!)
Functions:
- Secure registration
- Creating ads for selling cryptocurrency. (Tokens will be available soon!)
- Conducting transactions without escrow, but with the rating system.
(Escrow service will be available in a few months!)
- Map with sellers.
- ICO Tracker.
- Live cryptocurrency courses.
- Contact with developers.
If you have any questions, wishes or grievance, contact us via support@coinsyard.com
Thank you!
Have profitable deals!