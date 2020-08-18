Join or Sign In

CoinsYard. Bitcoin & Alts. for iOS

By Svyatoslav Reshetnikov Free

Developer's Description

By Svyatoslav Reshetnikov

Classified ads for sale of cryptocurrencies:

- Bitcoin

- Ethereum

- Dash

- Zcash

- Ripple

- Bitcoin Cash

- Monero

- Ethereum Classic

- Waves

- Litecoin

Sell and buy cryptocurrency, follow the ICO projects with populate information about it and have a good deal!

How to use?

Registrate -> Choose ad with suitable cryptocurrency and price -> Push the telegram link -> Discuss conditions of deal -> Click "Make a deal" -> Close the deal and rate seller.

Tell your friend, that you have just bought cryptocurrency and enjoy his reaction!)

Functions:

- Secure registration

- Creating ads for selling cryptocurrency. (Tokens will be available soon!)

- Conducting transactions without escrow, but with the rating system.

(Escrow service will be available in a few months!)

- Map with sellers.

- ICO Tracker.

- Live cryptocurrency courses.

- Contact with developers.

If you have any questions, wishes or grievance, contact us via support@coinsyard.com

Thank you!

Have profitable deals!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

