CoinMoon - Bitcoin & Crypto for iOS

By Hacker Interstellar Free

Developer's Description

By Hacker Interstellar

1. Crypto info community

Latest information and market trend about blockchain, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Open and free discussion on crypto and digital currency investment

Calendar events about major cryptp/blockchain info

2. Real-time service notification

Real-time data about cryptocurrency fluctuations

Clear and concise info on app dashboard

Monitor major events such as big buy/sell order, whale transfer, blow up on Huobi, Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit and Bithumb, supporting real-time and accurate notification alert.

Provide alerts for Long/Short trends on OKEx for future traders

You can grant following access rights so as to have a better CoinMoon experience.

( You can still use the basic service without selective access.)

Access rights needed

Storage: Enable phones, files to transfer or save to your device

Selective access

Photo: Enable pictures to be uploaded to the platform

Should you have any suggestions, complaints or inquiries, please reach us at business@cnntoken.io

What's new in version 2.9.0

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 2.9.0

iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later.

