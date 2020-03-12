1. Crypto info community
Latest information and market trend about blockchain, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
Open and free discussion on crypto and digital currency investment
Calendar events about major cryptp/blockchain info
2. Real-time service notification
Real-time data about cryptocurrency fluctuations
Clear and concise info on app dashboard
Monitor major events such as big buy/sell order, whale transfer, blow up on Huobi, Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit and Bithumb, supporting real-time and accurate notification alert.
Provide alerts for Long/Short trends on OKEx for future traders
You can grant following access rights so as to have a better CoinMoon experience.
( You can still use the basic service without selective access.)
Access rights needed
Storage: Enable phones, files to transfer or save to your device
Selective access
Photo: Enable pictures to be uploaded to the platform
Should you have any suggestions, complaints or inquiries, please reach us at business@cnntoken.io
