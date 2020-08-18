For a limited time download the CoinJar app and apply to receive a Swipe (EFTPOS) Card for FREE, normally valued at $29.

CoinJar is Australias longest-running digital currency platform. Buy and sell digital currencies using Australian dollars in a simple, secure and fast way.

Using CoinJar, you can:

BUY & SELL

Move between Australian dollars and supported digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP Ripple, Litecoin (LTC) & 0x Token (ZRX), USD Coin (USDC), Basic Attention Token (BAT). More to come.

CONVERT

Exchange one digital currency for another easily.

WITHDRAW

Withdraw funds directly to your Australian bank accounts for free.

SEND & RECEIVE

Send money and receive payments using a QR code, wallet address or CoinJar username.

REVIEW

View all past transactions and receipts, with conversion rate, status, date and time.

SET PRICE ALERTS

Get daily price notifications, and set threshold price alerts so you never miss a trading opportunity.

DEPOSIT

0% payment processing fees when depositing with PayID or BPAY. Cash in-person also available.

SECURE

Set two-factor authentication via passcode or Touch/Face ID when making transactions. Manage your devices remotely.

PAY BY CARD

Order your CoinJar Swipe debit card for free through the app. Spend digital currency anywhere that accepts EFTPOS, get cash out, and make ATM cash withdrawals. Turn your crypto into cash with 0% conversion fees!

CoinJar is an established digital currency company registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre. Since 2013, weve made cryptocurrency accessible to hundreds of thousands of people.

With us, your funds are secure, private and encrypted - at least 90% of our customers digital currencies are stored offline in geographically redundant secure locations. We maintain full reserves at all times, with sufficient assets to cover customer balances with matched durations and currencies.

Were excited to be a part of your digital currency journey. Our local Support team is here to help, and just an email away at support@coinjar.com. Follow us on Twitter @GetCoinJar for news and updates.

Security at CoinJar: https://www.coinjar.com/security

CoinJar in the press: https://coinjar.com/press

Terms of Service: https://www.coinjar.com/legal

Privacy Policy: https://www.coinjar.com/privacy