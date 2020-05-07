CoinBurn is committed to creating a top-level blockchain big data market analysis platform. It is one of the products of the world-renowned digital asset platform GOEX. It mainly provides global users with Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), etc Spot and derivative services for digital assets. And through technical capabilities to provide professional content services for blockchain and currency circle people. The platform supports 338 exchanges, 3873 currency queries, and K-line data for 34 exchanges. It ranks in an important position in the industry. With its reliable, timely and comprehensive data, it provides users with professional currency information and cryptocurrency market data.

Product Highlights:

[Smart Watching] provides various professional trend charts of digital currencies; such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, EOS, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, etc .;

[Fund Flow Direction] Provide real-time / minute / daily-level funding flow data at multiple levels, grasp the main trend, and escort your way of speculation;

[Big data coin selection] Coin burning has a global customer base, intelligent K-line quantitative analysis, and multi-dimensional data mining to help users make decisions and grasp blockchain market movements such as capital movements, exchange capital flows, and rise and fall lists. dynamic

[Global Services] The main team members of Coin Burn are established in New Zealand with branches on five continents; the business covers more than 150 countries around the world, and continues to implement the global expansion strategy with strong capital strength;