Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT): Your Mind Over Your Mood.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a form of psychotherapy. It was originally designed to treat depression, but is now used for a number of mental disorders

This app is a combination of sets, containing practice questions, study notes, terms & concepts for self learning & exam preparation on the topic of Anxiety Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

CBT is effective for a variety of conditions, including mood, anxiety, personality, eating, addiction, dependence, tic, and psychotic disorders. Many CBT treatment programs have been evaluated for symptom-based diagnoses and been favored over approaches such as psychodynamic treatments. However, other researchers have questioned the validity of such claims to superiority over other treatments.

In this application you will get over 20 Exam sets.

Mainstream cognitive behavioral therapy assumes that changing maladaptive thinking leads to change in affect and behavior,[9] but recent variants emphasize changes in one's relationship to maladaptive thinking rather than changes in thinking itself. The goal of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is not to diagnose a person with a particular disease, but to look at them as a whole and decide what needs to be fixed. The basic steps in a Cognitive-Behavioral Assessment include

Step 1: Identify critical behaviors

Step 2: Determine whether critical behaviors are excesses or deficits

Step 3: Evaluate critical behaviors for frequency, duration, or intensity (obtain a baseline)

Step 4: If excess, attempt to decrease frequency, duration, or intensity of behaviors; if deficits, attempt to increase behaviors.

CBT has six phases:

Assessment or psychological assessment;

Reconceptualization;

Skills acquisition;

Skills consolidation and application training;

Generalization and maintenance;

Post-treatment assessment follow-up.

The reconceptualization phase makes up much of the "cognitive" portion of CBT. A summary of modern CBT approaches is given by Hofmann.

There are different protocols for delivering cognitive behavioral therapy, with important similarities among them. Use of the term CBT may refer to different interventions, including "self-instructions (e.g. distraction, imagery, motivational self-talk), relaxation and/or biofeedback, development of adaptive coping strategies (e.g. minimizing negative or self-defeating thoughts), changing maladaptive beliefs about pain, and goal setting".