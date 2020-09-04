Coffin Dance in its Pixel version !

Applications:

For example, when someone falls or gets hit, or any kind of funny mishap. Press the coffin dance button ! Or for example when someone is in danger or in danger of something happening to them. Just press the button on the dance coffin to spoof and joke and have fun!

* You can share the sound by whatsapp, twitter, facebook, other chat applications and social networks in general, email and contacts and thus make enjoy and have fun also with other people and make jokes and parodies remotely

* You can download the sound to your device's local storage to set it as a ringtone and notification and to listen to it whenever you want

* And you can share this application with your friends and close friends for more entertainment!