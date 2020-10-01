Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Coffgger | coffee logger & caffeine Calculator for Android

By MAXI Applications Free

Developer's Description

By MAXI Applications

this app has a "Widget" the fast access to the most important functions of an Android app.

The most successful applications are often the simplest to use.This means that users want to see the information they need at-a-glance without unlocking their phone or launching the related app.

Most people love coffee, but we also know that health is very important.

Coffgger | coffee logger & caffeine Calculator allow you to control your daily usage of caffeine right from your home screen.

Coffgger | coffee logger & caffeine Calculator contains these features:

1 - Mini applications to display the amount of coffee that was drunk on this day directly on the main screen

2 - the possibility of adding from Home screen directly

3 - You have the possibility of putting the Caffeine Limits Daily Dose.

4 - Ability to reset counters when you need.

5 -Coffgger | coffee logger & caffeine Calculator contains a useful calculator for the amount of caffeine allowed scientifically based on your weight as this is considered a scientific consultation, But this calculator does not replace professional medical advice.

6- Coffgger | coffee logger & caffeine Calculator contains a large selection of coffee quotations changed with each addition and operation of the application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now