Coffee & Beyond - Cup Fortune Readings for Android

By Coffee&Beyond Free

Developer's Description

By Coffee&Beyond

First of a kind Social Network for fortune reading enthusiasts.

Join the vastly growing community of coffee and tea lovers that are receiving daily fortune readings!

All you need is to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, send us a photo of the inner side of the cup and your fortune reading is on the way. In the mean time you can discuss cups of other users in the app, tell them if you see some interesting patterns and speculate what future awaits them.

Using the art of Tasseography ( ancient science of fortune telling, called also kahve fal ) our specialists will interpret the patterns made by tea leaves or coffee grounds left in your cup and send you back your unique and customized fortune reading.

So what are you waiting for? Send us your cups and receive your fortune right away!

Join our Facebook community for fun promotions,updates and more!

http://fb.me/coffee2beyond

* Supported languages - English and Arabic (Turkish and other languages are on their way)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
