The CDA Press app is your best source for the latest local news, weather, sports and more. Keep up with all the hyper-local news you care about, delivered to your iOS devices.

Download the free CDA Press app and easily access features specially designed with our mobile users in mind:

Receive alerts when breaking news happens.

Share your news and photos with us from wherever you are, whenever you want to, with just a few clicks on your phone or tablet.

Personalize your news experience. Customize your homepage and quickly find the stories you want to read.

We keep you informed about whats happening in local government, schools, crime, politics and business, and help you stay on top of the issues affecting Kootenai County citizens every day.

We tell the stories that matter in North Idaho.

Use the CDA Press app to get all the news that matters to you most - anytime, anywhere.

