CodeWords Pass & Play for iOS

By Kevin Largo Free

Developer's Description

CodeWords is a fun pass-and-play board game that you can play with two teams of two or more.

How To Play:

1. Split into teams and pick a CodeMaster for each team.

2. CodeMasters will give their teammates clues to which words are theirs.

3. Teammates need to guess the correct words while avoiding the other team's words.

4. The first team to guess all their words correctly wins!

VERSION 2.0 UPDATE

New Decks:

Winter Holiday Deck: Features holiday-themed words for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's!

Emoji Deck: Presents a great new way to play using emojis instead of words!

Custom Decks: Perfect for creating your own themed decks or creating decks in different languages! (Limited to 3.)

More decks coming soon!

New Settings:

Word Enabling: Hate seeing a particular word? You can now choose to enable/disable certain words for a better play experience.

Word Editing (Custom Decks Only): Create your own decks! Easily add and remove words from decks by typing in comma- or newline-separated words. These decks are fully customizable and can be edited at any time.

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
