CodeWords is a fun pass-and-play board game that you can play with two teams of two or more.

How To Play:

1. Split into teams and pick a CodeMaster for each team.

2. CodeMasters will give their teammates clues to which words are theirs.

3. Teammates need to guess the correct words while avoiding the other team's words.

4. The first team to guess all their words correctly wins!

VERSION 2.0 UPDATE

New Decks:

Winter Holiday Deck: Features holiday-themed words for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's!

Emoji Deck: Presents a great new way to play using emojis instead of words!

Custom Decks: Perfect for creating your own themed decks or creating decks in different languages! (Limited to 3.)

More decks coming soon!

New Settings:

Word Enabling: Hate seeing a particular word? You can now choose to enable/disable certain words for a better play experience.

Word Editing (Custom Decks Only): Create your own decks! Easily add and remove words from decks by typing in comma- or newline-separated words. These decks are fully customizable and can be edited at any time.