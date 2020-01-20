X

CocoBazaar is a online market place for buying and selling of Coconut, Copra, Tender coconut, Coir yarn, Coco peat, Coir fibre. Our market place connects Coconut and related Products Producers, traders, exporters and manufacturers across India.

CocoBazaar aims to break the boundaries of traditional business and widen the horizon of the Coconut and allied produce by leveraging technology. Our aim is to tap the market of 21 lakh hectares Coconut produce in India and not let the geographical barriers hinder your growth.

India primarily being an Agricultural economy still has not reached its full potential due to various hindrances. We are here to provide solution to one such Hindrance of Market reach for Coconut products. We provide a Market place for Farmers and traders to monetize their produce. Farmers and traders explore new opportunities and markets. They can find suitable buyers for their products and directly negotiate with them.

