The last Cobb and Co. coach ran on the Yuleba-Surat route on 14 August 1924. QANTAS was already carrying mail by air in western Queensland, and radio and telephones connected towns hundreds of kilometers apart.

The Cobb & Co Way App details the places of interest along the road from Surat to Yuleba. This is a rare opportunity to experience (while driving your car) what it must have been like to travel with Cobb & Co.

There are a number of changing stations along the route - where the horses were changed and the travelers took a much-needed break - and the route passes the beautiful Frogmore Lagoon which is ablaze with waterlilies between December and May

Relive a unique piece of Australias bush history and retrace the original journey of the Cobb & Co Coach.

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
