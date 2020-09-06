Climate change will impact where and how humans live. As tides rise and storms intensify, humans will be forced to adapt to the changing environment and increase resiliency by learning more about local impacts of rising tides and intensified storms. The Coastal Observer App encourages citizens to become active in monitoring weather and water locally, and will help researchers build a pathway for a sustainable future.

The citizen scientists may choose from 4 activities:

1) basic environmental observations by sharing how the current setting makes you feel.

2) weather observations to document the current weather and its impacts.

3) water level to document where the water levels are and how this might impact infrastructure, life, or property.

4) water quality to document how our environment is impacted by human practices.

Observing Weather Events

Weather events can have devastating effects on local communities. Using this application, the observer can make note of stormy conditions and its associated affects. This information will be documented through photographs and user documentation.

Measuring Water Level

If there is an installed and fixed water level gauge near you, feel free to use that gauge to enter your water level. For help locating existing gauges, please visit this link. If there are no installed, fixed gauges, you can report a value from a nearby automated gauge at the time of your observation, or simply take a picture to document the water level visually. NOTE - Never attempt to measure water levels during unsafe conditions or without proper training.

Monitoring Water Quality

Users may use a Secchi Disk to make manual observations of water clarity. For more information, visit the Secchi Disk Project at www.secchidisk.org

Coastal Observer for Schools

Schools can easily include the Coastal Observer App in their curriculum. Educators can utilize the app to teach reading water levels or using a Secchi Disk to increase environmental awareness in students, while also providing the opportunity to express feelings about water and weather events.

The project runs on the SPOTTERON Citizen Science platform for participatory research and awareness building.